Click here for updates on this story
MICHiGAN, USA (WNEM) -- A family is mourning the loss of their son after he drowned in a pond.
First responders were sent to a home in Shepherd on Dec. 19 at 2:55 p.m. for a 4-year-old boy that fell through the ice on a pond.
Michigan State Police said troopers arrived on the scene within minutes of the incident.
The boy’s father was on the scene trying to locate his son but was unable to.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.