Davenport, Iowa (WQAD) -- Davenport police arrested three teenagers early Thursday morning after they reportedly drove a stolen vehicle from Rock Island across Centennial Bridge, crashed into a squad car and ran from officers.
Just before 3:20 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021, the Davenport Police Department was alerted of a stolen vehicle from Rock Island, Illinois crossing over Centennial Bridge into Davenport, Iowa.
Officers spotted, then lost the vehicle in the area of 46th Street and Marquette Street, a statement from the department said. Police were able to follow tire tracks in the snow to Ripley Street and Colony Drive.
The stolen vehicle, traveling westbound on Colony Drive, ran a stop sign and hit a squad car in the Ripley Street intersection, the statement said.
Three people then ran from the vehicle.
Two were arrested after a short chase and the third suspect was found hiding under a vehicle near the crash site.
A 17-year-old boy and girl and a 15-year-old boy are being charged with theft and interference.
The two boys were treated for exposure to the weather before being taken to a juvenile detention center.
The girl was released to a guardian.
The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
