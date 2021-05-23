Click here for updates on this story
FULTON County, Ga. (WGCL) -- nvestigators are looking into the circumstances of a shooting that killed three adults.
South Fulton Police Department responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The incident was reported in the 600 building of the Camelot Condominium Complex, located at 5655 right off Old National Highway.
Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
A law enforcement source tells CBS46 News a dispute took place between neighbors, the victims are two men and one woman, their ages range from the 20s to 30s, and two of the victims were a married couple.
The suspect(s) is on the loose and it's a developing situation.
