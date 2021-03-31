(CNN Español) — Una parte del alto mando de la Policía de Colombia se desplazó este martes a Florencia, en Caquetá, para investigar el homicidio del exgobernador Germán Medina Triviño, según informó el jefe de la Oficina de Planeación de la Dirección General de la Policía, Ramiro Riveros.
Medina Triviño ocupó el puesto de gobernador de Caquetá de 2009 a 2011 por el Partido Liberal y actualmente era funcionario municipal en Florencia.
El homicidio, del que aún no se informaron oficialmente las circunstancias, ocurrió en el barrio Torasso de Florencia.
