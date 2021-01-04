PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Platte County Missouri Health Department is looking for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine clinics.
The department is looking for both medical and non-medical persons who are willing to work "in the elements" to help out with mass vaccine events.
Volunteers will need to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or sign a declination to participate.
The department has been approved to distribute the Moderna vaccine.
For more information, go to the Platte County Health Department's website to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.