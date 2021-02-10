Click here for updates on this story
Rogers, Arkansas (KFSM) -- A Domino's delivery driver is okay after icy roads caused them to slide into a home pool in Rogers.
The accident happened Wednesday (Feb. 10) near Parkwood Drive and N. Turtle Creek Drive in Rogers around 11:30 a.m.
The driver hit a curve covered in ice, went through a fence and into the pool, according to police.
The delivery driver was not hurt in the accident.
