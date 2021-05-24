(CNN) — Pink y su hija Willow Sage Hart actuaron juntas el domingo en los Billboard Music Awards, donde la cantante también recogió el Icon Award.
Las dos hicieron una impresionante actuación acrobática con «Cover Me in Sunshine» de Pink, un sencillo que grabó con Willow. Después de la actuación, Pink dijo que su hija de 9 años «lo hizo muy bien».
Pink cantó un popurrí de sus canciones que incluían «Get the Party Started», «So What», «Blow Me One Last Kiss», «Who Knew», «Just Give Me a Reason».
Billboard Music Awards 2021: esta es la lista de los ganadores
Pink y su hija Willow durante los Billboard Awards 2021.
Después de ser presentada por Jon Bon Jovi, quien la etiquetó como una «pionera», Pink admitió estar enamorada del rockero cuando era una niña, pero al descubrir que estaba casado, lo reemplazó con Sebastian Bach.
Pink es la décima artista en recibir el premio Icon Award, que «reconoce a artistas destacados que han alcanzado la excelencia en las listas de Billboard y han dejado una marca indeleble en la música misma». Se une a Mariah Carey (2019), Janet Jackson (2018), Cher (2017), Celine Dion (2016) y Jennifer Lopez (2014), entre otros.
Los premios Billboard Music Awards 2021 fueron presentados por Nick Jonas, y contó con actuaciones de The Weeknd y Doja Cat.
