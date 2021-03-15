Click here for updates on this story
ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) -- March 14 was a good day if you're a pie lover.
Sunday's date, 3.14, represents the first three numbers of Pi -- 3.14 -- the mathematical constant.
The seemingly never-ending number is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
Its Greek name shares the same pronunciation of an American classic -- pie, of course.
Baked Pie Company in Arden had a Pi Day Special -- kind of a pie party. Slices of pie were $3.14 each, and pie flights and whole pies were $3.14 off as well.
"People love to celebrate something. I called my sister this morning and wished her a Happy Pi Day, and it felt like a birthday celebration," said Baked Pie Company owner Kirsten Fuchs.
If you missed your Pi Day chance to get a slice, Baked Pie Company will be open on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for takeout, curbside pickup and outdoor dining.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.