Whiskey Appledash is a Hound Mix who's 1 year and 1 month old.
His smiles and silly faces will hit ya right in the heart every single time. It's hard to believe that one can be so cute, so big, beautifully brown eyed, so handsome, so darling and so precious all at the same time, but this guy somehow pulls it off. He, and all his happiness, are just waiting to meet you at Unleashed!
To learn more about Whiskey, or to view all of our available pets, visit Unleashed Pet Rescue's website at unleashedrescue.com!
