Venus is a 1.5-year-old Pit Bull.

She enjoys being near people, playing, toys, and treats.

She has a happy, friendly personality. She likes to learn. She’s learned commands, mental stimulation, and brain games.

If you’d like to meet Venus and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a week-long “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit waysidewaifs.org.

