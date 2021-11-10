Tsetse (pronounced “set-say”) is a 6-month-old cat.
She came to Wayside as a stray when she was very little.
She’s been raised in a foster home, and loves the resident cats and dog there!
She is a little on the shy side but can really warm up when there are other cats around.
She’s a petite, sweet, fun-loving girl.
If you’d like to meet Tsetse, reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit www.waysidewaifs.org.
