Tsetse (pronounced “set-say”) is a 6-month-old cat.

She came to Wayside as a stray when she was very little.

She’s been raised in a foster home, and loves the resident cats and dog there!

Tsetse (white and black cat).jpg

She is a little on the shy side but can really warm up when there are other cats around.

She’s a petite, sweet, fun-loving girl.

If you’d like to meet Tsetse, reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit www.waysidewaifs.org.

