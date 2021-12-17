Pet of the Day: Tony

Tony is a 4-month-old tuxedo boy with the biggest heart!
He loves everyone he meets! Tony enjoys sitting on laps, playing with toys and getting scratches behind his ears.
Tony could live perfectly in almost every family. He would love to go home with other animals, though. Tony makes fast friends with other kitties and has lived with dogs!
You can meet Tony in the cattery at Gardner Pet Supplies anytime during open hours or apply on Melissa's Second Chances website by clicking here.
