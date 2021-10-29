Tomy is a 1-year-old Boxer mix.

He’s a fun dog who enjoys exercise, play, leisurely walks, and even running.

While he loves people, we recommend he meets all family members along with all dog friends.

He knows so much: Sit, down, place, touch and wait.

Are you the person who’d like to teach him more? If so, and you’d like to meet Tomy, reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit www.WaysideWaifs.org.

