Pet of the Day: Tomba

Tomba is a 15-year-old handsome and healthy senior.
He might be a little shy at first but warms in no time at all!
Once he feels comfortable, there's no turning back! He's very affectionate, loves pets and will be your BFF from then on!
He would like a quiet home where he can be cared for and loved throughout his senior years.
Tomba would need someone patient who would give him time to adjust to a new environment. He would do best in a home with older children.
For more information visit the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.