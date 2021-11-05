Pet of the Day Tip

Tip was surrendered to the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter by no fault of her own. Unfortunately, someone in the household became allergic.

This 6-year-old girl is sweet as can be and adorable. Just look at that cute face!

She's a little shy at first, but absolutely loves affection.

Tip would do best with older children and would love to be your only kitty.

The shelter hopes to find this beautiful girl a new forever home and a second chance of happiness.

