Pet of the Day: Tiana

Pick your purfect pumpkin this fall! Tiana is the girl for the job. She is 3 months old and loves to play with wand toys and then snuggle on your lap!

Tiana would be a great fit for any home and could happily live in a busy house full of cats, dogs and kids -- or be your one and only!

Tiana lives in the cattery at Pet Supplies Plus in Lenexa. You can meet her there during open hours!

If you are interested in adopting Tiana you can fill out an application at mscrescue.org.

