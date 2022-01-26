Pet of the Day: Tess

Tess is the prom queen! She loves to greet everyone she meets and she will kiss you right away!
This sweet 2.5 year old pittie mix will make you smile from ear to ear every time you are with her!
Tess is kennel and potty trained. She loves other dogs and lived in a home with multiple large dogs and a cat! Her foster says she is the most perfect girl!
Adopt Tess and get ready to be very happy! You can apply to adopt Tess on Melissa's Second Chances website mscrescue.org.
