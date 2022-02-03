Taylor is a super wonderful cat at Great Plains SPCA who is looking for a home!
She is currently their longest-term cat, all because she has a few minor special needs. Taylor is in diabetic remission, so she will need to be kept on a strict diet for the rest of her life. However, she enjoys her prescription food and they are sponsoring 3 months' worth for her future family!
Aside from her diabetes, Taylor is a people-oriented, loving, easy-going 12-year-old girl who still has a lot of pep in her step.
She loves soliciting attention, batting toys around and napping in the afternoon sun.
Taylor is looking for a home where she can be the center of your world as the only pet and will make an excellent companion for one lucky family!
For more information, visit greatplainsspca.org.
