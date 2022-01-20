Talulla is a 7-year-old Shepherd.
She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. She's been there since Jan. 2, 2022.
Talulla is a smart, happy-go-lucky dog who knows "sit" and is eager to learn.
She joins in the campus' morning playgroups and will need to meet any other dogs in the home before adopting.
For more information, visit KC Pet Project's website.
