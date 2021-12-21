Stevie Nicks is 1 and a half years old. She's an American Pit Bull Terrier.
She came to Wayside Waifs after being rescued from a puppy mill.
She enjoys being with people, playing, exercise, treats, toys, and car rides.
She wants to spoil you with her love and wants the same from you in return, so she must be your only dog. But, don’t worry! She loves to snuggle, so you won’t want another dog!
If you’d like to meet Stevie Nicks and have a Slumber "Pawty" with her (a weeklong trial run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit waysidewaifs.org.
