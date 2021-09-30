Sophie has been waiting nearly 10 months for her home! She is a 4-year-old Terrier mix currently in a foster home through Great Plains SPCA.
Sophie is full of life and has so much love to give. She has a very playful side but also has great house manners. She is completely house trained and knows the value of a good nap. Plus she knows many tricks! She is looking for a home where she can shine as the only pet and will do best in an adult-only home.
If you would like to learn more or meet fabulous Sophie, please email foster@greatplainsspca.org.
