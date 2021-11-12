Sky is 3-4 years old.
She was used for breeding and escaped her yard, attacking a little dog. The dog lived but Sky was labeled PDD and sentenced to die.
While waiting in the shelter, Sky rubbed her face on her kennel doors until they were raw and bleeding.
She came to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in July of 2021. She has healed perfectly and is a giant love bug that desperately wants a person.
She is the definition of a Velcro dog.
