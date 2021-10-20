Pet of the Day: Silas

Silas is an 11-year-old male Lab mix.
He was rescued from "the chain life." A good Samaritan noticed him, saw that he was in rough shape, and Animal Control was called.
They discovered that his previous owner had dementia and Alzheimer's, so they worked with the owner to get Silas some help.
On a later wellness check, they noticed that Silas was once again chained in the backyard. His collar was so embedded in his neck that he had open sores.
That's how sweet Silas came to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.
He is up to date on all his shots and prefers to only be around calm female dogs. No other male dogs.
