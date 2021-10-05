Shadow, a 1-year-old Pit bull, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
He’s a fun boy who loves playing, hiking and exploring.
He’s learned commands at Wayside and loves mental stimulation plus brain games. He loves people and toys too!
Due to his high energy, it’s best if he goes to a home with children over 10 years old. And, he’ll need to be your only dog; he wants to share all of his love with you and get all of your love in return.
For more information about Shadow, click here. If you’d like to meet him, contact Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185.
