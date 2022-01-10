Selena is a beautiful 4-year-old Shiba Inu/Shepherd mix!
She is housetrained, easy to manage, playful and loving.
Her confident and friendly demeanor complements her independent side.
She is never too needy but always ready to engage with her humans.
She will do best in a home with kids 10 and up, and will likely do best in a home where she can be the only pet.
