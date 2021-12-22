Pet of the Day: Sela

From The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City:
Meet 6-year-old Sela.
This beautiful pit bull mix is one of our long está termed residents.
Sela is playful and absolutely LOVES humans!
Give Sela a chance this holiday season, visit HSGKC.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.