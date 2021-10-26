Pet of the Day: Russell

I'm a Jack Russell/Corgi mix and my name is Russell... Get it?!
I came from a rescue in Oklahoma, which couldn't find anyone to adopt me because I was "too old."
That is hilarious! If you throw a tennis ball, I will wear you out. I love to play fetch with them!
I recently developed an allergy and have a spot on my tail that has been making me itch, so I am on medication for it.
Come out and meet me!
If I am a good fit, please fil out an application by clicking here.
Russell, who is 12 years old, is neutered and up to date on his vaccines. He weighs 27 pounds.
