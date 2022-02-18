Meet Roxie! She is shy at first, but is a total lovebug once she feels safe.
For more information, visit imaginefureverranch.org.
Meet Roxie! She is shy at first, but is a total lovebug once she feels safe.
For more information, visit imaginefureverranch.org.
Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.