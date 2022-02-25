Roma is a 4-year-old Shepard mix.
She has separation anxiety, so she loves being with her person. She is an excellent walking buddy and loves to snuggle.
Her overall temperament is very lovable.
She has an energy level that can be described as "medium."
She loves to go on walks and even runs!
She is not bonded with any other fur siblings.
She is good with kids, but she is not good with other dogs.
The Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary said, "She should not live with cats. She is also not good with fences - she will jump them if at all possible!"
