Pet of the Day: Rocky Bubble

Rocky Bubble is a German Shepherd who is 4 years, and 1 month old.
Believe it not, his sometimes stand up, sometimes flippity floppity ears are his second best attribute. His personality is by far his first!
With good looks, a gentle demeanor, and smarts, this big good boy has got it all!
He's a fast learner and does well with other dogs, too.
To learn more about Rocky Bubble or to view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue's available pets, visit their website at unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
