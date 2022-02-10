River is a 6.5-year-old Lab mix. He’s an extra-large boy, weighing in at 80 pounds.
He’s a people pleaser and wants to hang with you. He’s energetic and is always up for hiking, exploring, and playing – especially tennis balls and fetch!
He’s taken on weekly Field Trips to local parks and pet-friendly stores. He loves the attention he receives everywhere! Take a look at this fun video he stars in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6-CNAE7QZ4.
Because of his size and energy, he needs to go to a home with kids older than 6. He also needs to be the only dog in the home.
He likes to learn and is a graduate of Wayside's training program, which makes him eligible for a free post-adoption training!
If you’d like to meet Brody and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or visit www.waysidewaifs.org.
