Riley is a Terrier mix. The Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter guesses he's a Smooth Coated Fox Terrier or a Jack Russell Terrier with an estimated DOB of 6/6/2020.
To say that Riley is energetic couldn't be more true. You can also truthfully say that he is inquisitive, bold, playful, mischievous, and adventurous.
Riley is open to anything, especially if it involves running, chasing or exploring. He'll play with a female Pitbull or a petite Beagle; Riley just loves to play.
When they say that Riley is not the dog for everyone, they mean someone who wants a lazy dog who will be happy to sit on the couch all day would not be a good fit for Riley.
Someone who loves to be outdoors hiking or who wants their dog to accompany them on various outings would suit Riley well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.