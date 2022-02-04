Riggs is a Shar Pei/Cocker Spaniel mix (also known as a mini hippo). His birthday is Nov. 21, 2019.
He is full-grown at 33 pounds, but could stand to gain a few more.
While Riggs likes meeting new people, he prefers it to be on his terms. There are some things that make him nervous, so the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter is requiring a home with no one under the age of 15.
Riggs is learning to play and enjoy life in his foster home.
He is house and crate trained. He will put his front legs up on his foster mom for attention, but he does not feel comfortable getting on the furniture. He much prefers his own dog bed.
This boy is not a couch potato and loves going for walks and car rides. He'd love to tag along on all your adventures!
Riggs likes most other dogs and will leave a cat alone.
