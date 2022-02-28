Reuben a 5-year-old Rottweiler Mix.
He resides at KC Pet Project's Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. He's been there since July 17 of last year.
He is a spunky, happy-go-lucky pup that is looking for his forever home. He's an energetic, eager-to-please kind of pup.
He knows how to sit and would like a home where he can continue to build his skills.
He has a talent for catching his treats.
He is a beefy boy with a gorgeous toasty colored coat. He's tangy and fun, just like a good Rueben sandwich.
He likes to play with balls, go on walks and gets the zoomies.
For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.
