Red Qen, Aussie Cattle Dog (Red Heeler) MIx, 6 years old
Red Qen is an energetic, loving, beautiful mahogany Heeler mix who's dog friendly and loves to play!
He does need a family that understands his herding Heeler tendencies but is quick to learn new good manners and prefers to take his treats like a crocodile, NOM NOM!
To learn more about Red Qen, or to view all of our available pets, visit our website at unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
