This week's featured pet is Queen Elizabeth Boop II, a 10-year-old Pit Bull.
She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. She's been there since May 16, 2020.
The sweet, lovable, beautiful, mature lady has lots of love to give and has been looking for her forever family for over 500 days.
She has a wonderful personality and loves everyone she meets! She loves giving kisses and walks well on the leash.
KC Pet Project also has an adoption special happening this weekend, with half price adoptions.
