Pet of the Day: Prince

Prince is a 2-year-old Black Mouth Cur/Mix!
He is the longest term dog currently at the shelter, having been in the care of Great Plains SPCA for nearly seven months.
Prince is the type of dog who prefers to keep a close-knit circle of friends.
While he takes a bit of time to build trust with new people, his best human friends gush about how smart, playful and loyal he is.
He gets along with other energetic dogs his size!
View his information on Great Plains SPCA's site by clicking here.
