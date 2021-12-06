I'm Nitro, an energetic, super lovable dog! I love to run around and play with my toys. I hope my forever home has plenty of those like my foster home does!
When I'm not playing with my toys I love to snuggle with my people. I hope my forever home has a person (or five!) who loves to snuggle! I don't give away my love at first sight but once I love someone I never forget how much! I make fast friends with other dogs too!
I'm eager to please and very food motivated! You can teach me anything I want to learn. I'm potty trained and I sleep in my kennel!
So, if you're looking for an award winning dog with floppy paws, adorable ears, and an irresistible face then I'm the one for you!
If you are interested in making me part of your family you can apply at mscrescue.org.
