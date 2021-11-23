Neptune is a 10 month old Pit Bull Terrier.
He came to Wayside as a stray. He’s affectionate, cuddly, playful, and always ready for a good time. He loves people, exercise, hiking, water activities, toys, and treats. He knows basic commands and is eager to learn more. He’ll give you his undivided attention and wants the same in return so he needs to be the only dog in your family.
If you’d like to meet Neptune and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185 or www.WaysideWaifs.org.
