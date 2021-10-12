This 5-year-old cutie lost his home when his family lost theirs. He discovered very quickly that the shelter life is definitely not for him!
Nelson would love a caring family (no small children) and a place of his own.
This big boy would like to be your "one and only," so no other kitties please!
Won't you give Nelson a second chance at a "furever" home?
