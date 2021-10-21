Pet of the Day: Moscato

This week’s Pet of the Day is Moscato, a 6-year-old Pit Bull.

He resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri. You can adopt him there. He’s been there since June 18, 2020.

Moscato is a sweet and wiggly boy. He can be a little shy at first, but it doesn’t take long for him to get comfortable and show his happy and energetic side.

He is amazing at the “stay” and “come” commands and is working toward perfecting “down” and “sit.”

