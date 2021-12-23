From The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City:
Meet Mora, our longest feline resident.
Mora loves attention from all humans. Other cats, not so much.
If you'd like to foster or adopt Mora please visit HSGKC.org and fill out a survey.
