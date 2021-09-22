Mia is a 10-year-old Pit Bull and is looking for a home. She is currently in a foster home with KC Pet Project.
Mia loves treats and is happy to show you just how smart she is. She's happiest hanging out with her people or taking a nap on her comfy bed. She needs to be in a home where she is the only dog. And for that, Mia will reward you with all the tail wags and kisses you can handle! If you are interested in adopting Mia, visit KCPetProject.org/Adopt.
