Meet Maverick, a handsome 3-year-old black kitty.
Maverick loves to snuggle and is super sweet despite his displeased look.
When Maverick came to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, he had a piece of his lip missing. That caused his tongue to make an appearance every so often, which they think is just the cutest thing ever!
Maverick is currently in a foster home, but if you’d like to adopt him (or any of the HSGKC's other kitties) please visit hsgkc.org and fill out an adoption survey!
