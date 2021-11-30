Marlow is a 3 year old Retriever/Chinese Shar-Pei mix!
He gives the best hugs, is very treat motivated and enjoys sniffing on walks. He is also house and crate trained!
He will do best in an adult-only home where he is the only pet.
To find out more about Marlow or other available animals with the Great Plains SPCA, click here.
