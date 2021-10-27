Marigold is a 3-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who loves all people she meets, including kids!
Marigold LOVES playing with toys and going for walks. She has perfect house manners and is potty and kennel trained.
Marigold does well with other dogs when she is out and about, but will guard her food and toys in a home.
She's perfect for a family who likes to take their dog out to play but only wants to own one pet!
If you are interested in adopting Marigold you can go to Melissa's Second Chances website, mscrescue.org.
