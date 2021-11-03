Pet of the Day: Mamba

Mamba is a 4-year-old Pit Bull.
She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at 7077 Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. She's been there since Aug. 16, 2021.
Mamba is an affection-seeking, treat-loving dog that has been looking for a home for over 70 days.
She joins in the campus' morning playgroups and is tolerant with other dogs.
She will have to meet any other dog in the home before adopting.
