Pet of the Day: Maddy Yen
JACOB MEYER_

Maddy Yen is a Rottweiler/Smooth Collie Mix. She is 4 years, 4 months old.

Maddy is a super sweet, dog friendly, past that annoying puppy stage.

She's a good girl that has a face that's so cute it deserves all the doggo cookies!

With her wonderful combination of good looks and warm personality, we have no idea why she's still homeless!

To learn more about Maddy Yen, or to view more available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2021 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.