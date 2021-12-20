Pet of the Day: Maddy Yen

Maddy Yen is a Rottweiler/Smooth Collie Mix. She is 4 years, 4 months old.
Maddy is a super sweet, dog friendly, past that annoying puppy stage.
She's a good girl that has a face that's so cute it deserves all the doggo cookies!
With her wonderful combination of good looks and warm personality, we have no idea why she's still homeless!
To learn more about Maddy Yen, or to view more available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt!
