Pet of the Day: Macy

Sweet, little, white-socked Macy is a loving girl! She loves spending time with her people!
Special talents include making biscuits, catching the red dot and snuggling up for a nap in the cold weather!
Macy is slow to adjust to new situations but once she is settled in she will be the most perfect house kitty.
Macy enjoys the company of other kitties! She lived with dogs in her former home.
You can meet Macy in the cattery at Pet Supplies Plus in Leawood during open hours! An application can be filled out at mscrescue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.