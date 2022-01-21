Luna is an ultra-friendly, 2-year-old Border Collie mix who was rescued by the Great Plains SPCA's HERO (Humane, Education, Resources, Outreach) Team!
Luna is the type of dog who likes to have a job, takes pride in loving her people and enjoys a good nap.
She is looking for an adult-only home without other pets.
Visit greatplainsspca.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.