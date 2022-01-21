Luna pet of the day

Luna is an ultra-friendly, 2-year-old Border Collie mix who was rescued by the Great Plains SPCA's HERO (Humane, Education, Resources, Outreach) Team!

Luna is the type of dog who likes to have a job, takes pride in loving her people and enjoys a good nap.

She is looking for an adult-only home without other pets.

Visit greatplainsspca.org to learn more.

